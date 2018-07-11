POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit resignations in the UK | Election meddling in Bosnia? | UAE torturing Yemenis?
Brexit resignations in the UK | Election meddling in Bosnia? | UAE torturing Yemenis?
Brexit has been thrown into disarray as the UK Foreign Secretary resigned over Theresa May's handling of negotiations. Also the Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik says the UK is meddling in his country's upcoming elections. Is this a real threat or a fake crisis? And allegations of torture in Yemen. Is the United Arab Emirates operating black sites? And has the US known about them?
July 11, 2018
