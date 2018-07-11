POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is the UAE torturing prisoners in Yemen?
15:02
World
Is the UAE torturing prisoners in Yemen?
In recent weeks, the Associated Press has reported on the sexual and physical abuse in Yemen, at locations ranging from Emirati-run military bases to a nightclub operated by a UAE commander. Mixed up in the allegations is the United States, which reportedly has interrogated Al Qaeda suspects at these facilities. Guests: Najib Ghanem Yemeni MP and former health minister Hussain Albukhaiti Yemeni Journalist Michael Page Deputy Director of the Middle East and North Africa Division Human Rights Watch
July 11, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?