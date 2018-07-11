World Share

Why is the UK divided on the Brexit plan?

With Boris Johnson’s resignation -- the eighth by a minister since November -- May could face a leadership challenge, and Johnson could be hoping Downing Street becomes his new home. But the move might blow up in his face. Why? Because now the four top posts in the government are held by ministers who voted to stay in the EU. Guests: Lee Jasper Political strategist and Labour party activist Thom Brooks Dean at Durham Law School Phillip Blond Commentator Director, ResPublica