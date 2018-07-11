Six suspects held in Swiss bribery investigation | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
It has been two months since former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was voted out of office. Since then investigators from several countries have stepped up their efforts to close in on one of the world's biggest financial scandals. They are trying to track down billions of dollars that disappeared from state investment fund 1MDB. Swiss investigators now say they have a lead on just how much money was stolen from Malaysian taxpayers. We speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
July 11, 2018
