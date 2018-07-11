World Share

Trump in the UK

The US President’s visit to the UK has been downgraded to a working trip amid threats of protests and boycotts. Prime Minster Theresa May invited Donald Trump after her own state visit in 2017 but it has been postponed several times. What will his visit mean for the US and UK relations? And what kind of welcome can Trump expect in the UK? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.