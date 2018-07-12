Culture Share

The Ocean Plastic Book | Showcase

An estimated 8 million tons of plastic are floating around our oceans, choking the necks and clogging the stomachs of sea life. To bring attention to sandy beaches that are being turned into garbage filled wastelands, Teijin, a Japanese technology company, has come up with an innovative way to turn this waste plastic into something educational. 'How Pippa became the Queen of the Ocean' also referred to as 'The 'Ocean Plastic Book' is a children's story book made entirely from recycled plastic plucked from the world's oceans. We speak to the author, Michael Maria Morgenbesser and the graphic designer of the book, Stefan Wittemann for more on the innovation and intention behind this book.