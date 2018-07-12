POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Fun House, controlling movies & The Ocean Plastic Book | Full Episode | Showcase
25:31
Culture
The Fun House, controlling movies & The Ocean Plastic Book | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase: The Ocean Plastic Book: 1:21 Writer, Michael Maria Morgenbesser: 2:27 Graphic Designer, Stefan Wittemann 3:58 'The Moment': controlling movies with your mind: 7:33 Sorry to Bother You: 10:41 Global Art News: 14:02 'Sharp Objects' mini-series: 15:31 TV Reporter, TheWrap, Jennifer Maas: 18:07 The Fun House: 21:05 Harper Lee's 'To Kill a Mockingbird': 23:36
July 12, 2018
