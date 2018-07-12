World Share

Latin America Corruption

Anti-establishment politics is sweeping across Latin America. By the end of the year, six countries will have gone to the polls. Corruption and crime appear to be the main drivers for change. And Mexico's new president elect has promised to drive out corruption. It's a turning point for a country torn apart by crime and violence.