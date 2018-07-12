Latin America Corruption

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Anti-establishment politics is sweeping across Latin America. By the end of the year, six countries will have gone to the polls. Corruption and crime appear to be the main drivers for change. And Mexico’s new president elect has promised to drive out corruption. It’s a turning point for a country torn apart by crime and violence. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
July 12, 2018
