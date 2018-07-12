World Share

Is Latin America cleaning up corruption?

Latin America is one of the most corrupt regions in the world. But in Mexico there is hope that might change. President elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he'll clean up the country. Could his stance encourage more countries to follow his lead? Joining us from Mexico City is writer Levi Vonk. At the Roundtable we have Mara Polgovsky from the centre of Latin America studies at the University of Cambridge. Francisco Dominguez, a specialist on Latin America's political economy at Middlesex University and Lupita Valdez-Castilla from the institute of the Americas at University College London.