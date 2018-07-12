POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Nightmare
Theresa May’s Brexit Nightmare! She always wanted to be prime minister but boy, did she pick a bad time. This week she was hit with the Boris Bombshell - that’s her foreign secretary resigning - and rebel MPs are plotting her downfall - but are there enough of them to push her out? Remember Thatcher? And, what do the Europeans make of all this - are they really laughing at the British? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus we had Ian Moore, a comedian and author who lives between the UK and France; Andre Walker, a journalist from the New York Observer and Matt Qvortrup, who's a professor of political science at Coventry University.
July 12, 2018
