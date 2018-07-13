POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bangladesh Booming: E-commerce remains a challenge despite growth
Bangladesh Booming: E-commerce remains a challenge despite growth
There's hardly a country in the world that hasn't understood the importance of the internet to future prosperity. The worldwide web can of course help in many other ways, including education, food security, and communications. We're going to take you to Bangladesh as it embraces the digital age. The country has around 2,500 large to medium sized e-commerce companies. The industry is worth around 250 million dollars and growing. But, as Shamim Chowdhury discovered, internet connectivity and computer literacy remain a challenge.
July 13, 2018
