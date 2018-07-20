POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South African businesses set hopes on trade deal | Money Talks
The US might be tearing up its trade relations with much of the world, but it's a different story in Africa. South Africa became the 49th country to sign a major free trade agreement on the continent earlier this month. It covers a market of 1.2 billion people, with a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion. Crystal Orderson visited a business in Cape Town to find out how they hope to benefit from the deal.
July 20, 2018
