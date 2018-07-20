What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

US ramps up trade tit-for-tat with China | Money Talks

The US wants to slap new duties on Chinese imports worth $200 billion. That's in addition to levies imposed on $34 billion of Chinese goods, which kicked in on Friday. But China is promising to fight fire with fire. Laila Humairah has more. We speak to Maurizio Zanardi, Professor of International Economics at Lancaster University Management School and TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.