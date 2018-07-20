Trump meets PM May after saying UK in 'turmoil' | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President Donald Trump has been given a very British welcome in the UK. It's ranged from tea with Queen Elizabeth to protests involving a giant inflatable Trump baby. And he's waded into a furious debate over British Prime Minister Theresa May's latest proposals over the terms of the UK's exit from the EU. Mobin Nasir reports. We speak to Stephanie Kelly, Senior Political Economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments and TRT World's Sarah Morice.
July 20, 2018
