Egypt sentence Lebanese tourist Mona el-Mazbouh to eight years
12:09
World
Egypt sentenced a Lebanese tourist to eight years. Prosecutors say in Mona el-Mazbouh's online description about being harrassed, she insulted Egyptians and the presidency. Meanwhile, jailed activist Amal Fathy has seen her detention extended a fifth time without trial for speaking out against sexual harrassment -- a decision condemened by Amnesty International. Guests Mostafa Ragab Director of Egyptian House London Ahmed Ezzat Researcher at Amnesty International
July 13, 2018
