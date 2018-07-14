POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What does NATO’s unified support for Turkey’s fight against terrorism signify?
What does NATO's unified support for Turkey's fight against terrorism signify?
Many were expecting a tense atmosphere, as Turkey's relations with the 60-plus year alliance have been shaky these past few years. Ever since a failed military coup two years ago, the Turkish government has implemented stricter measures at home and drastically changed its policies abroad, moves that have raised eyebrows among some NATO partners. The US recently warned about Turkey's drift towards Russia, saying it could threaten the alliance's compatibility. Despite the recent setbacks, NATO leaders displayed a show of unity, especially in regards to Turkey. The 29-member bloc vowed to protect Turkey's southern border from terrorism. And it's along this border where Washington and Ankara have been most at odds, mainly due to the US' support for the YPG terror group in Northern Syria. Guests: Mustafa Kibaroglu Chair of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at MEF University Sean Michael Cox Lecturer at Bahcesehir University.
July 14, 2018
