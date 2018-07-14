POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump in UK: UK, US to strive for ambitious free trade
03:21
World
Trump in UK: UK, US to strive for ambitious free trade
But as his visit to the UK continues, so does the controversy. Ahead of his meeting with prime minister Theresa May, he gave an interview to a British tabloid. In it, Trump cast doubt on future trade relations, criticising the prime minister's plans for brexit. He also said immigration was damaging European culture. It was an awkward start to the day, to say the least. Simon Mcgregor-Wood has more.
July 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?