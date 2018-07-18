World Share

NATO: Will Trump strengthen the alliance?

Last week NATO gathered for a summit in Brussels and put old issues under scrutiny once more. Donald Trump was talking tough but he’s not the first US President to do so. George W Bush and Barack Obama were frustrated by the financial burden America has had to shoulder. What were Trump's concerns and will he succeed in influencing NATO policy? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.