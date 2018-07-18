Culture Share

Forbes: The World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers 2018 | Showcase

Forbes magazine has just revealed its 'Celebrity 100' list for 2018. The list ranks the highest-paid front-of-camera entertainers from across the globe. The list is a good mix of musicians, athletes and actors but it was boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather who punched his way to the top of the 2018 list. We take a look at a few others who clinched top spots and speak to Sarah Tetteh for further insight into this year's Forbes Celebrity 100 index. Tetteh is the founder of showbizmama.com.