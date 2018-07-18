POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Was Russia 2018 the best World cup ever? FIFA's president thinks so
07:29
World
Was Russia 2018 the best World cup ever? FIFA's president thinks so
In the run up to the World Cup, tabloids were rife with fears of hooliganism and questioned how a country with such a questionable human rights record could be given such a prestigious event. But the tournament went off almost without a hitch. In fact, FIFA's president called it the best one in history. So is Russia owed an apology? Or did the tournament simply whitewash abuses by the Kremlin? Guests: Maria Lipman Political Analyst Toby Perkins Member of the British parliament for the Labour Party
July 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?