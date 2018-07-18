World Share

Was Russia 2018 the best World cup ever? FIFA's president thinks so

In the run up to the World Cup, tabloids were rife with fears of hooliganism and questioned how a country with such a questionable human rights record could be given such a prestigious event. But the tournament went off almost without a hitch. In fact, FIFA's president called it the best one in history. So is Russia owed an apology? Or did the tournament simply whitewash abuses by the Kremlin? Guests: Maria Lipman Political Analyst Toby Perkins Member of the British parliament for the Labour Party