Trump-Putin Summit: Trump says he 'misspoke in Helsinki'
World
The US President Donald Trump is back-pedalling after his deeply criticised show of support for Vladimir Putin at their summit in Finland. Trump now says he accepts the US intelligence community's conclusions that Russia DID meddle in the 2016 election. He claims he misspoke at a joint news conference in Helsinki and meant to say.. Russia WAS responsible. Leone Lakhani is following developments in Washington.
July 18, 2018
