Has Western Intervention backfired in Africa’s Sahel region?
13:30
World
The Sahel. It's the region of Africa between the Sahara and the Savanna, that includes Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Nigeria and Burkina Faso. And it's under threat by fighters linked to Al Qaeda. The group has staged multiple deadly attacks, most recently on the headquarters of the military force trying to eradicate them from the area. Guests: Jonathan Rosenthal Africa editor at the Economist Abdelkader Abderrahmane Peace and security analyst
July 18, 2018
