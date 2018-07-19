Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan | Turkey to lift state of emergency| Was Russia 2018 the best ever?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan's former leader Nawaz Sharif returns home to appeal his corruption conviction. But can he succeed from behind bars? Also two years after a failed coup, Turkey gets set to lift its state of emergency. But were those powers wielded too widely? And FIFA declares Russia's World Cup the best in history. So were the critics wrong, and does everyone owe Moscow an apology?
July 19, 2018
