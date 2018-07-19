POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria’s Anti-Buhari Alliance | Black v Blue in Chicago | Kenya’s Charcoal Ban
51:50
World
Opposition parties in Nigeria join forces to try and oust the president. Will they succeed, or will their differences force them apart? Also protests break out in Chicago after another black man is shot dead by the police. Heavy handed and racist, or self defence? And Kenya bans the production of charcoal to save its environment. But will it end up only hurting the poor?
July 19, 2018
