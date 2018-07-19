POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Boko Haram Wives: 30,000 women and children rescued in two years
02:50
World
Boko Haram Wives: 30,000 women and children rescued in two years
When Boko Haram first launched its attacks in 2009 in northern Nigeria, women and children were spared, but the terror group soon switched tactics. It began abducting girls and women and forced them to marry its fighters. In the past two years, it's also used girls as suicide bombers. In exclusive interviews with TRT World, some women in Maiduguri spoke to Adesewa Josh about becoming wives of Boko Haram.
July 19, 2018
