POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Remembering Jane Austen | Literature | Showcase
10:25
Culture
Remembering Jane Austen | Literature | Showcase
Jane Austen remains one of the most celebrated authors of all time. From Mr Darcy to the Bennett sisters, Austen has given us some of the most quintessential love stories ever written. Her caustic wit and insight into Regency life have led to countless adaptations, modernisations and even a zombie reimagining of her most famous novel: Pride and Prejudice. And as July the 18th marks the anniversary of her death, we take a closer look at the woman behind the words and speak to Janet Todd about what makes Austen so important. Todd is a novelist, biographer and editor of Jane Austen.
July 19, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?