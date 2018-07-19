POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Does Chicago’s police force have a problem with institutional racism?
It's another case of a black man shot dead by police in the US, and once again, it's led to protests. The victim was 37-year-old Harith Augustus, known as Snoop the barber. Despite it being legal in Chicago to carry a weapon, authorities say they approached him because he appeared to be armed. Things quickly escalated as he tried to break away. Seconds later he was dead. Were the police too heavy handed or legitimately protecting themselves? Guests: Ja'Mal Green Candidate for the mayor of Chicago John Cardillo Former officer with the NYPD and TV presenter
July 19, 2018
