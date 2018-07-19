World Share

Competitive sport: Harmful or healthy?

We're told sport is good for physical and mental wellbeing but what is the effect on children if it's too competitive? Does it teach them vital skills to deal with the rough and tumble of life or cause life limiting self-doubt? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.