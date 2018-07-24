World Share

The Don

President Trump's been showing he's the Godfather of world politics in his week-long European tour. He's been keeping his friends close but his enemies closer in Helsinki where he met Vladimir Putin. Before that summit he stabbed Theresa May in the back while in London. And in Brussels he tried to shake down the NATO alliance for more money. Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus we had former Kremlin adviser Alexander Nekrassov; Drew Liquerman, the Republican's Overseas spokesman, and Andre Walker, a journalist from the New York Observer.