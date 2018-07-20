World Share

Trump's Tariff Policy: Decision may be putting US jobs at risk

When US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imported steel and alluminum, it was to protect American jobs. But the countries targeted have retaliated with tariffs of their own on US goods. And there are already signs that Trump's policy may be putting more jobs at risk, than it's actually saving. For the second of his reports from Nebraska, our North America correspondent Jon Brain has been speaking to industrialists who are becoming increasingly concerned