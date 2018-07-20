What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Iran Sanctions: US delegates in Turkey to discuss sanctions

President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in May, threatening tougher sanctions. He also told allies to cut their imports of Iranian oil. Turkey criticized America's withdrawal and said it won't cut trade with their neighbour. Ankara has also stressed the importance of its economic ties with Iran - Turkey imports about half of its crude oil from the country. Hasan Abdullah has this story.