US president criticises UK government’s Brexit plan | Money Talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May has called US President Donald Trump her closest ally. She's also said his two-day visit to the UK will boost trade and defence ties between the two allies. But before all the niceties, Trump delivered a painful blow to May's Brexit plans. Mobin Nasir has more. We speak to Chris Roebuck, Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership at the Cass Business School and TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.