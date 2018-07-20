World Share

Palestine Days of Rage: Reports of four Palestinians killed

Another Palestinian has been killed by Israeli gunfire during protests along the Gaza-Israel border. The demonstraters are calling for a return to their lands. Around 140 people have been killed by Israel in these Friday protests. Recently demonstrators have been sending up incendiary balloons which have caused fires on the Israeli side of the border. Mohammad Mansour is in Malaka, Eastern Gaza, with more.