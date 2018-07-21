POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Surviving Boko Haram: Survivors learn skills to earn a living
02:07
World
Surviving Boko Haram: Survivors learn skills to earn a living
Boko Haram has attacked communities in northern Nigeria more than a hundred times in the past year. - figures that come from local officials. The terror group targets and tortures civilians, leaving them with severe physical and psychological scars. But some Boko Haram survivors are learning skills to help them earn a living. Adesewa Josh reports from Maiduguri in the north.. and a warning, some viewers may find these images disturbing.
July 21, 2018
