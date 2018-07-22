POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Yemen: Increase in psychiatric and mental health cases
02:02
World
Three months ago, the United Nations asked the world to donate 3 billion dollars to help 13 million people in Yemen. Three years of war has created what the UN calls a catastrophic situation. Volunteers are now working to make sure aid reaches those who need it most. But as Staci Bivens reports, those food and medical supplies are not a cure for the rising cases of mental health problems.
July 22, 2018
