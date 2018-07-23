POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Warnings regime could launch Idlib offensive
01:55
World
The War in Syria: Warnings regime could launch Idlib offensive
As that war in Syria, enters a possibily decisive phase, there are fears over what the regime may do in Idlib province, near the border with Turkey. Thousands of opposition fighters have fled there or been forcibly removed from other parts of the country. It's the last major territory still in rebel hands, but there are warnings from the opposition that a regime offensive on Idlib could be imminent. something human rights groups say would create a humanitarian catastrophe. Our Middle East Correspondent, Sara Firth, reports.
July 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?