Pakistan Elections: Military takes precautions to protect rallies
01:59
World
Pakistan Elections: Military takes precautions to protect rallies
Security remains a priority for all contesting parties. Scores of people have been killed in recent terror attacks. The latest was Ikram-ullah Gandapur, a candidate for Khan's party who died in a suicide attack on Sunday. He was running on a ticket for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly, and as TRT World's Shoaib Hasan reports from Peshawar, the region is a front line region for the fight against terrorism.
July 23, 2018
