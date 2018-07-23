POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Africa's persisting inequality | Money Talks
08:33
BizTech
South Africa's persisting inequality | Money Talks
South Africans are celebrating 100 years since the birth of the late Nelson Mandela. The country's emergence from decades of white-minority rule under apartheid was celebrated around the world when he was elected president in 1994. But South Africa has struggled to live-up to Mandela's vision of economic prosperity, as Robin Adams reports. For more, we speak to Thabi Leoka, an independent economist from Johannesburg.
July 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?