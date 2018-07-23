BizTech Share

South Africa's persisting inequality | Money Talks

South Africans are celebrating 100 years since the birth of the late Nelson Mandela. The country's emergence from decades of white-minority rule under apartheid was celebrated around the world when he was elected president in 1994. But South Africa has struggled to live-up to Mandela's vision of economic prosperity, as Robin Adams reports. For more, we speak to Thabi Leoka, an independent economist from Johannesburg.