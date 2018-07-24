POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Comic-Con 2018 Highlights | Showcase
09:09
Culture
Comic-Con 2018 Highlights | Showcase
Comic-Con has just wrapped up its 2018 edition in San Diego this past weekend and Showase takes a look at some of the highlights from the jam-packed convention. San Diego has attracted pop culture fans from around the globe, celebrating their favourite comic books, movies, video games and TV-shows, since 1970. The world famous event has also served as a platform for major movie studios and television networks to showcase their latest products. This year's edition of the sensational event featured previews for some of the most eagerly awaited productions for the year ahead of us. We speak to Brittany Williams for an overview on the weekend and some of the countless panels and screenings that took place at this year's event. Williams is a staff writer at Black Nerd Problems.
July 24, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?