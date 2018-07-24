World Share

Election time in Pakistan

Some have described this years election in Pakistan as one of the dirtiest in decades. Some candidates have been arrested, others accused of using intimidation and some have even been killed in terror attacks. So can any of the candidates bring the peace and stability Pakistan so desperately desires? If polls are to be trusted, the party of cricketer turned politician - Imran Khan - is the current favourite. But with such an unpredictable campaign season, nothing can be taken for granted. Guests: Zulfikar Bukhari – Adviser to Imran Khan Siddique al Farooq – Senior member of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz Party Mosharraf Zaidi – Political analyst and journalist