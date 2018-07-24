POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Global Heatwave - Our new reality?
Global Heatwave - Our new reality?
The news that more than 50 people have died in Greek wildfires is just one part of a very much bigger story. There have been near record temperatures across the northern hemisphere. Japan is calling it a natural disaster. Is this the new norm - is global warming hotting up? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
July 24, 2018
