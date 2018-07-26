POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan Elections: Imran Khan`s supporters celebrate projected win
01:49
World
Pakistan Elections: Imran Khan`s supporters celebrate projected win
In Pakistan, the official parliamentary elections result has been delayed. But projections show former international cricket star, and leader of Movement for Justice Party, Imran Khan, is leading the polls. With 47-percent of the votes counted, his party has won 114 seats. It will need 16 more for an outright majority. Jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party is trailing with just 64 seats and has already said it'll reject the result. Arabella Munro reports.
July 26, 2018
