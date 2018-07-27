BizTech Share

Elections held as economic challenges pile on | Money Talks

Voting in Pakistan has closed, and the results of its hotly contested election are pouring in. While Pakistanis wait to find out who will govern the country for the next five years, many are hoping their new leaders will have solutions for persistent problems like poverty, joblessness and economic instability. And as Mobin Nasir reports, a string of major challenges await the new government. We speak to Ishrat Husain, governor of Pakistan's central bank between 1999 and 2005, and author of the recently published book about Pakistan, 'Governing the Ungovernable.'