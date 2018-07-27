World Share

A new Pakistan? | Rescuing the White Helmets | Mesut Ozil’s resignation

Cricket legend Imran Khan is set to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. But could allegations of vote rigging throw the political transition into turmoil? Also, Syria's White Helmets are evacuated to Jordan with the help of Israel. But could there be blowback? And football star Mesut Ozil quits the German national team, claiming racist treatment due to his Turkish heritage.