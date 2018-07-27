World Share

Pakistan Elections: Imran Khan claims victory, promises reforms

Turning to Pakistan now and former international cricket star, Imran Khan, has claimed victory in the general election. In a televised address, he said he'll run Pakistan 'like it's never been run before'. But before he can make a start on campaign promises to improve the economy and tackle corruption, he may need to seek coalition partners because his PTI party's expected to fall short of an overall majority. Shoaib Hasan reports from Islamabad.