Quitting football over racism?

11:14
Football star Mesut Ozil has quit Germany's national team. He says he's had enough of the racism and discrimination he's faced due to his Turkish heritage. The German team suffered early losses in 2018 World Cup, which Ozil says made him the target of racial slurs. He also blamed the German media, the president of the German Football Association, and some German fans for lambasting him over a photo with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
July 27, 2018
