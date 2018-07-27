BizTech Share

Motorcyclists hit by EU's retaliatory tariffs | Money Talks

Denim jeans, motorbikes and bourbon whiskey are classic American goods. They're all likely to get more expensive in Europe from Friday. They're among the US imports that the EU is targeting with tariffs, in response to the US raising duties on European steel and aluminium. Jack Parrock was in Mons, where he has been finding out how the tariffs will affect sellers of one very American brand.