POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Motorcyclists hit by EU's retaliatory tariffs | Money Talks
02:21
BizTech
Motorcyclists hit by EU's retaliatory tariffs | Money Talks
Denim jeans, motorbikes and bourbon whiskey are classic American goods. They're all likely to get more expensive in Europe from Friday. They're among the US imports that the EU is targeting with tariffs, in response to the US raising duties on European steel and aluminium. Jack Parrock was in Mons, where he has been finding out how the tariffs will affect sellers of one very American brand.
July 27, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?