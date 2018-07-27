POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US and EU agree to lower trade barriers | Money Talks
06:39
BizTech
US and EU agree to lower trade barriers | Money Talks
The United States and European Union have avoided escalating a trade war, by agreeing to work together to remove trade barriers. After meeting at the White House, US President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said they will begin to negotiating deals to reduce tariffs and increase trade in a number of sectors. Laila Humairah has more. For more on this, we speak to Bart Gordon, US Director at the Trans-Atlantic Business Council, an association representing companies headquartered in the EU and US.
July 27, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?