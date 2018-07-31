POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe Elections: High turnout in first post-Mugabe elections
02:18
World
Zimbabwe Elections: High turnout in first post-Mugabe elections
Zimbabwean opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa says - his Movement for Democratic Change party has done very well, after Monday's elections. He wrote on Twitter that his party had already gathered results from over 10-thousand polling stations. Chamisa and the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa are the frontrunners in the first election since the removal of Robert Mugabe. Voter turnout may have been 75 percent, but some are concerned the election may not be free and fair. Ben Said reports.
July 31, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?