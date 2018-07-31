POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hotel Transylvania 3 | Cinema | Showcase
02:41
Culture
Hotel Transylvania 3 | Cinema | Showcase
One of the most bankable forms of filmmaking is animation. Cartoons often break records at the box office and go on to become multi-million dollar franchises. And while the medium has largely been monopolized by Disney and Dreamworks, another studio known for its adult movie-fare is aiming to break the mould. Here's our spotlight on Columbia Pictures' 'Hotel Transylvania' series, which follow things that go bump in the night.
July 31, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?